In Massachusetts, there have been 20,247 breakthrough COVID-19 cases reported, up 45 percent in one week.

The state reported 20,247 new breakthrough COVID-19 cases in the latest week, up 45 percent from the previous week’s numbers of 13,919 new infections among the vaccinated population.

A total of 134,565 breakthrough infections have been reported in Massachusetts, accounting for 2.7 percent of the state’s vaccinated population.

A total of 70 breakthrough deaths were recorded in the last week, bringing the total number of vaccine deaths to 854. According to NBC Boston’s examination of state data, the figure represents 0.02 percent of fully vaccinated people.

It’s unknown how many of the COVID-19 patients who had been immunized had underlying medical issues. The numbers could possibly be “undercounted” due to anomalies in data, according to the state.

Despite the fact that the number of breakthrough cases is rising, state health officials continue to recommend that people get vaccinated against COVID-19. They referenced a Massachusetts Department of Public Health research that revealed that 97 percent of breakthrough cases in the state did not result in serious illness, hospitalizations, or fatalities.

The study also discovered that if people were properly vaccinated, no one under the age of 30 died from a COVID-19 infection. Only 0.1 percent of immunized residents under the age of 60 died as a result of the vaccine. Only 3% of adults over the age of 60 died as a result of their illness.

Experts are also advising vaccinated people to obtain a booster vaccine, citing a study that found boosted people were 31 times less likely than unvaccinated people to contract COVID-19.

People who had only one dosage of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine or two doses of Moderna and Pfizer’s vaccines were five times less likely to get infected with the new coronavirus, according to the study.

With the spread of the Omicron variety, Massachusetts has been reporting an increasing number of cases. The seven-day average of positive tests in the state increased to 11.08 percent on Tuesday, up from 9.49 percent the day before. According to data from the state’s health department, the positive rate is at its highest since May 19, 2020.