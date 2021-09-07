In Massachusetts, a coyote attacks two toddlers in separate yards; the search continues for the animal.

Authorities in Arlington, Massachusetts, are looking for a coyote who attacked two infants in separate instances in their yards on Sunday.

Officials said the first attack happened around 5.40 p.m. Sunday in Epping Street, when the animal bit a 2-year-old girl on the back and pulled her for a short distance. A coyote attacked another 2-year-old in her yard at Summer Hill Circle, which was less than half a mile distant from the initial incident, about 10 minutes later. According to Boston.com, the victims were brought to a hospital for treatment and were claimed to be in stable condition.

Several Arlington residents spoke to NBC Boston about their shock and concern over the happenings.

“I never believed the coyote would attack a child, that’s horrible,” said Haiariang Huang, a local homeowner.

“We heard a kid just screaming bloody murder like, at first it sounded like kids playing and we could hear it was just really loud, I mean a kid just screaming,” Shawn Deshane, one of the victim’s neighbors, said.

“She’s got a scrape on her tiny thigh, she wanted to show me her boo boo, but she’s doing fine,” Donna, a witness to the Summer Hill attack, told the source. The parents were also outdoors, right in front, when they heard the young one screech, and that’s when they saw the coyote.”

In a statement, Arlington police and health and human services officials said they suspect the same coyote was responsible for both attacks and that a hunt was underway for the animal.

A coyote recently assaulted a 5-year-old boy less than a mile away from Summer Hill. Officials believe the same coyote was involved in that attack as well.

“It would be unusual to have numerous coyotes behaving the same manner in the same neighborhood,” Mike Huguenin, assistant director of MassWildlife’s Wildlife Research Program, told NBC Boston. “There may be a food supply, someone might be feeding it and not knowing it.”

Officials believe the animal is not rabid, but rather has become accustomed to the presence of humans in the region. 781-643-1212 is the number to contact if you spot a coyote in the region.