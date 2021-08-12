In Massachusetts, 9,969 fully vaccinated people contract COVID-19, with 106 deaths.

According to official data on breakthrough infections, nearly 10,000 persons in Massachusetts have been diagnosed with COVID-19 despite being completely vaccinated against the virus, with over 100 of them dying.

The new data was released by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health on Tuesday. The state reported 9,969 confirmed COVID-19 infections involving fully vaccinated people, according to the department’s COVID-19 dashboard. There were 2,232 breakthrough instances in the last week, according to the total number of cases.

In addition, 106 completely vaccinated people died after contracting a breakthrough infection, according to the data. The median age of completely vaccinated COVID-19 patients who died was 82.5 years old. According to the data, the deaths represent barely 0.002% of the state’s 4.3 million fully vaccinated citizens.

Over the last week, 50 new breakthrough hospitalizations occurred, bringing the total number of immunized residents hospitalized in the state to 445.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Massachusetts has had 682,240 infections and 17,743 COVID-related fatalities.

Despite the numbers, state health officials stressed that the three COVID-19 vaccinations currently on the market in the United States are effective in avoiding coronavirus-related hospitalizations and deaths.

According to NBC Boston, “Breakthrough cases in Massachusetts are exceedingly few, and those hospitalized or who have died are even lower,” according to department officials. “All available evidence suggests that all three COVID-19 vaccines used in the United States are highly protective against severe disease and mortality from all known COVID-19 variations. Getting vaccinated is the best method to protect yourself and your loved ones.”

Breakthrough infections are “rare,” according to Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Infections that do not result in hospitalization or death, on the other hand, are not recorded by the health agency.

Furthermore, an outbreak in Provincetown, Massachusetts, raised the possibility that the total number of breakthrough cases is larger than previously reported. State health officials reported 470 cases in the outbreak, with at least 350 of them involving fully vaccinated residents.

During the outbreak, health officials discovered that the Delta variety was responsible for the majority of cases. According to The New York Times, both vaccinated and unvaccinated patients were found to have significant levels of the virus, indicating an elevated chance of transmission.