In Massachusetts, 3,919 breakthrough cases were recorded over the course of one week, with 32 fully vaccinated people dying.

Over the last week, Massachusetts health officials recorded more than 3,900 breakthrough cases, according to COVID-19 data from the state.

In the last week alone, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health recorded 3,919 new coronavirus infections among fully vaccinated persons. At least 61 people who had been properly vaccinated were admitted to hospitals with COVID-19, and 32 residents who had been fully vaccinated died.

According to the health department, the overall number of breakthrough cases in the state is now 27,777, including 194 breakthrough deaths.

Only 0.61 percent of residents in the state have been properly vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the state’s breakthrough cases. The deaths represent 0.004% of the population who has been fully immunized.

The report did not say how many of the breakthrough infections were caused by persons who already had medical problems. The figures may, however, be “undercounted” due to anomalies in records, according to the report.

On Monday, Massachusetts officials reported 5,085 additional coronavirus cases involving both fully vaccinated and unvaccinated people, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 782,107 since the outbreak began.

555 new hospitalizations and 19 new coronavirus-related deaths were also recorded by the state. According to The New York Times, COVID-19 has killed at least 18,369 people in Massachusetts.

Despite the surge of breakthrough infections, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the United States continues to stress that only a small fraction of persons who have been vaccinated get COVID-19. Vaccines are still helpful in avoiding diseases and deaths, according to three studies cited by the CDC.

Researchers looked at 600,000 COVID-19 instances from 13 US jurisdictions between April 4 and July 17 in one of the investigations. Only 46,312 people, or 8% of completely vaccinated people, were diagnosed with COVID-19 over this time period.

Hospitalizations and deaths were similarly uncommon, according to the study, with only 2,967 completely vaccinated adults admitted to hospitals and 616 fatalities. In comparison, COVID-19 hospitalized 34,972 unvaccinated or partially vaccinated persons, and new coronavirus killed 6,132 unvaccinated or partially vaccinated people.

According to Yahoo News, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky remarked at a Friday press conference, “The basic line is this.” “Vaccination is effective and will protect us against COVID-19’s severe complications.”

According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States had documented 14,358,752 COVID-19 cases and 663,913 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic on Tuesday.