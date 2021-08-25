In Massachusetts, 131 people who were fully vaccinated died of COVID-19.

As of Aug. 24, Massachusetts public health officials reported a total of 15,739 COVID-19 breakthrough cases, with the Department of Public Health recording more than 3,098 of the cases last week.

As of Aug. 14, 131 people in breakthrough instances had died of the disease, an increase of seven deaths from the previous week, when the state revealed that 124 people who had been fully vaccinated had died.

COVID-19 infections in patients who have been fully immunized against the virus are considered breakthrough cases.

According to the department’s weekly update on breakthrough cases, 15,739 of Massachusetts’ 4.5 million fully vaccinated citizens had been sick as of Aug. 21.

According to the DPH, 571 of the sick completely vaccinated people were admitted to hospitals, an increase of 75 over the previous week, and 131 of them died.

According to the most recent figures, 0.35 percent of completely vaccinated people tested positive for COVID-19, 0.01 percent of vaccinated people were hospitalized, and 0.003 percent of vaccinated people died from the disease.

Another 1,290 confirmed coronavirus cases and 16 new deaths were announced, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths to 699,177 and 17,825, respectively, since the outbreak began.

While new cases are being detected, officials say the majority of new patients, particularly those with severe diseases, are unvaccinated. On Tuesday, the seven-day average of positive test results in the Commonwealth increased to 2.72 percent. It was over 30% but fell below 0.5 percent until the delta variant began to surge.

Since the Fourth of July, Massachusetts hospitals have noticed an increase in COVID-19 patients, rising from 80 to over 500 as of Monday.

As of Tuesday, Massachusetts had provided more than nine million vaccine doses, with 4.7 million for the first dose and less than 4.2 million for the second dose of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. More than 299,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccination have been given out.

COVID-19 vaccines are safe, according to state officials and medical professionals, and everyone should get vaccinated.

Even while persons who have been fully vaccinated can still contract COVID-19, the virus’ symptoms are greatly reduced in those who have been fully vaccinated, and breakthrough cases seldom result in hospitalization or death. Milder symptoms are known to accompany breakthrough infections, and some patients may experience no symptoms at all.