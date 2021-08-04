In Massachusetts, 100 people who were fully vaccinated died of COVID-19.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health released data on the number of breakthrough infections in the state on Tuesday. More than 7,700 people who had been properly vaccinated had developed breakthrough infections as of July 31.

The total amount includes 1,364 breakthrough cases reported on July 24, accounting for more than a third of all new cases reported in a week. According to 22 News, COVID-19 killed 0.002 percent of Massachusetts’ approximately 4.3 million fully vaccinated residents.

The state’s Public Health Department has recorded 395 hospitalizations involving people who were diagnosed with the new coronavirus despite being properly vaccinated since January. 100 COVID-related deaths affecting inoculated residents were also recorded by health officials.

In the last week, 34 new breakthrough hospitalizations and nine additional deaths were recorded, bringing the overall number of hospitalizations and deaths to a total of 66.

In Massachusetts, the highly contagious Delta variation has caused an increase in COVID-19 infections in recent weeks. According to the Boston Globe, the number of individuals admitted to hospitals as a result of the virus has climbed by 78 percent in the last three weeks. According to doctors, many people in their 40s and 50s, as well as some younger people, are being infected. Many of them are persons of color, and 80 percent of them have not had all of their vaccinations.

Dr. Amando Paez, director of the infectious disease unit at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, told the Globe, “Looking at someone gasping for air, you know that could have been prevented by getting vaccinated.”

According to a new report released last Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 74% of those affected in a COVID-19 epidemic in Massachusetts earlier this summer were completely vaccinated.

According to the report, the outbreak happened in Provincetown between July 3 and 17, when numerous huge public events were place. According to the CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, which was reported by Very Well Health, 469 people who traveled to the area were infected with the new coronavirus, including 346 who were completely vaccinated.

At least 133 of the 469 people tested positive for the Delta variation. Cough, headaches, muscle soreness, and fever were among the symptoms described by the majority of breakthrough patients.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has had more than 35 million COVID-19 cases and 614,249 deaths since the outbreak began.