In Manchester United’s annihilation, Roberto Firmino proved Cristiano Ronaldo’s assertion.

Everyone loves to assume they know everything there is to know about football, but no matter how much you know, the sport has the ability to make you appear like an idiot at any time.

We’ve all been in that situation. That person we thought would lead our squad to the next level but turned out to be an unfit member of the group, or the one we dismissed too fast but turned out to be a superstar.

Pre-match forecasts that are incorrect are much more often. In the week preceding up to Liverpool’s 5-0 triumph at Old Trafford, Gary Neville said, “You know Manchester United are going to beat Liverpool on Sunday.” Nev, you made a good point.

But he wasn’t the only’son of Fergie’ who stuck their foot in it with some ill-advised remarks before the game. What’s worse for United is that it was their manager in this case.

What Roberto Firmino did for Manchester United fans following their thumping by LiverpoolOle Gunnar Solskjaer made his intentions clear before the game. “There are a lot of keys in this game; it’s a vast game.” Starting on the front foot, stamping authority, and dominating from the start are at the top of his list, he claimed.

“We know that allowing them to generate pressure will wear you down, so we’ll play as much as we can in their half.”

“On the other hand, you have to halt the counter-attack swiftly, so there are a lot of keys,” added Solskjaer.

The early exchanges will have heartened the United manager, with his team getting the opening shot of the game. Bruno Fernandes dashed forward to close down Alisson Becker, demonstrating their eagerness to press the visitors.

But, from United’s perspective, the contest quickly devolved into a shambles. Liverpool breezed through their haphazard press, scored less than 15 seconds later, and never looked back. And there’s one statistic that exemplifies the disparity between the teams.

According to FBRef, the whole home team attempted eight pressures in the attacking third of the field, with no single player guilty for more than two.

Diogo Jota, Liverpool's 'pressing monster,' made seven pressures in the final third, which was great enough, but Roberto Firmino went one better by attempting ten.