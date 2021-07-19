In Malta, a holidaymaker who “loved life” passes away at the age of 27.

A 27-year-old tourist who died in a swimming accident in Malta was described as a “warm-hearted person who enjoyed life.”

At around 7.45pm on Thursday, Chris Dodd, from Runcorn, was claimed to have “encountered difficulty” in a pool at Triq it-Truniera, St Paul’s Bay.

The 27-year-old died after arriving at the Mater Dei Hospital for treatment, according to a statement on the Malta Police Force (MPF) website. Attempts to provide first aid were performed, but the 27-year-old died after arriving at the Mater Dei Hospital for treatment.

A fundraising campaign was created in an attempt to assist his family with the costs of repatriation and funerals, which might total more than £10,000.

At the time of writing, Anthony Cade’s GoFundMe “Bring Chris Home” page had raised £4,733 from 118 distinct donations, greatly exceeding its intended goal of £1,000.

“Chris was 27, and was a warm-hearted person who enjoyed life and embraced every opportunity to grin and have fun,” Anthony wrote in his appeal.

“His family is not well off, and the huge cost of sending Chris home and providing for a complete funeral may be too much for them to afford.

“Chris was a friend to so many, therefore whether you donate £1 or £100, we want to raise as much money as possible so that his family doesn’t have to worry about the cost of having their son return home for the last time.”

“A 27-year-old British male has regrettably lost his life when he faced problems while swimming in a pool in Triq it-Truniera, St Paul’s Bay, yesterday, at around 1945hrs,” an MPF spokeswoman said in a statement released on Friday.

“While waiting for paramedics, the man was given first aid by passers-by, and an ambulance rushed him to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment, but he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

“An investigation is being led by Duty Magistrate Dr Donatella Frendo Dimech LL.D, while police inquiries continue.”

“We are offering help to the family of a British guy who has died in Malta and are in touch,” a Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office official told The Washington Newsday.

