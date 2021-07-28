In London, a ‘major incident’ was declared as houses, hospitals, roadways, and Tube stations were flooded.

After thunderstorms hit the south of England on Sunday, houses, hospitals, roadways, and Tube stations in London were inundated.

Residents on a Woodford street have been constructing improvised flood defences and scooping water out from their homes with buckets, brooms, and wooden boards, while water spilling from an Underground station was captured on camera.

Heavy rain and floods prompted “operational challenges” at two of Barts Health NHS Trust’s hospitals, prompting the trust to “call a major incident.”

The flooding on Sunday evening (26 July) affected both Whipps Cross Hospital and Newham Hospital.

“Flooding has caused operational concerns at Whipps Cross Hospital and Newham Hospital,” the Trust added. As a result, a major incident has been declared across the Trust.”

Flooding has also occurred at Newham Hospital in Plaistow, east London.

“Our Emergency Department is flooded in several areas,” the hospital announced.

“We’re still here if you need us, but if you can, please go to a nearby hospital to assist us while we solve things. Thank you very much.”

Mariya Peeva, a restaurant manager, said her neighbor’s bedroom was flooded, and her son worked with other neighbors to keep the increasing rainwater from flooding their home.

“My son went to the local shop to purchase some food – by the time he returned, the whole street and the pavement were already flooded, and the water was rushing into our front door,” Ms Peeva, 46, added.

After cycling past Queenstown Road station, where the road had been “completely shut down,” Londoner Eddie Elliott said the flooding was the worst he’d ever seen.

The 28-year-old writer remarked, “Having been born and reared in London, I have never seen anything exactly like it.”

“It sticks out as the worst personal experience I’ve ever had… The entire route was shut down, and buses were stranded in the water.”

The roads around Clapham Common were closed owing to floodwaters that were “12 to 18 inches deep,” according to Jamie Curtis.

He remarked, “I’ve never seen that kind of water in London before.”

Flooding has forced the cancellation of the Standon Calling festival in Hertfordshire.

“Unfortunately, due to flooding, we will no longer be able to proceed with the festival,” the festival said in a statement.

