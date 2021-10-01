In Liverpool’s suburbs, a “army of parking wardens” is required.

Dangerous, illegal, and selfish parking is becoming more of an issue in the city, according to one councilman, who believes the city should recruit additional enforcement personnel and send them to the suburbs where things are out of hand.

Cllr Richard Clein, a Liberal Democrat who represents Cressington, made the remarks after a council committee heard that the council presently employs only 47 parking enforcement officers, who also deal with a variety of other issues such as taxi licensing.

The Washington Newsday has been reporting on unsafe pavement parking and other unlawful parking in the city for several months.

“I’ve rarely seen a parking enforcement officer outside of the city center,” Cllr Clein added. How terrible must the situation become before the council intervenes?

“It requires immediate action since every councillor is aware of the hotspots in their wards and is aware that if the areas were blitzed, the council would easily be able to fund the officers.

“The council needs to send a message to motorists that illegal parking and blocking sidewalks will not be permitted since it is dangerous and discriminates against persons with mobility issues, children, prams, and shopping carts.”

“There have been numerous instances where emergency vehicles have been unable to proceed down the road due to selfish parking.”

“It’s becoming a question of life and death in some parts of the city.”

Cllr Abdul Qadir, Labour’s cabinet member for neighbourhoods, responded to the comments by saying he is working on a new plan to expand the number of parking enforcement officers in the city, but that austerity and budget pressures have made it tough.

“I’ve seen the need to raise the number of people within Parking Services since the first day I took up this cabinet position,” he said.

“To that aim, I’ve entrusted officials with establishing a long-term, financially viable plan, but we won’t be able to wave a magic wand over this because of crushing Government and coalition cuts over the last decade.

“There has also been a recent increase in traffic across all major.”

