In Liverpool’s city centre, a new pub has opened inside the former Blacklers department store.

Inside the former Blacklers department store in Liverpool city centre, a new bar has opened its doors.

The Rocking Horse is located on Great Charlotte Street, also known as “the top of town” by locals.

Pub Invest Group, which also owns neighbouring bars Celtic Corner and Ruby Blues, has taken over the premises, which was previously a TSB bank and before that a Blacklers department store.

The opening of a bar with 13 enormous TVs and a menu of “monster” sandwiches

Blackie, the rocking horse who has made generations of Liverpool youngsters happy, takes pride of place in the small intimate tavern.

He was a popular figure in Blacklers’ children’s clothes department, as well as Alder Hey Children’s Hospital.

The location was once known as Blacklers and was famous for its Christmas grotto, which closed its doors for the last time in 1988.

Megan Parkhill, the Rocking Horse’s general manager, said: “We planned to launch the facility in the winter, but due to the lockdown and the ongoing epidemic, we decided to wait until the summer.

“The Rocking Horse is a tiny, inviting facility that adds to Great Charlotte Street’s already impressive collection of attractions.

“We are pleased to have the site operational and anticipate a gradual return to normalcy in the hotel industry over the coming months.”

The Rocking Horse is open Sunday through Thursday from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 12 p.m. to 1 a.m.