In Liverpool’s city centre, a new deli and cafe serving loaded fries, burgers, and pizzas has opened.

In Liverpool’s city centre, a new deli and restaurant has opened, providing everything from loaded fries and burgers to fancy sandwiches and soup.

PINS Social Club on Duke Street now boasts Rocco’s Deli & Diner, which opened after a complete rebranding of the venue’s in-house restaurant.

Rocco’s, located in front of PINS, can accommodate up to 50 people and offers views of Duke Street’s hustle and bustle.

With a variety of snacks, loaded fries, burgers, pizzas, and salads to choose from, Rocco’s menu claims to “satisfy even the pickiest of guests.”

When it comes to burgers, diners can choose between beef, chicken, or halloumi, and all of Rocco’s burgers are vegan-friendly.

There’s also a large range of wine, beer, and cocktails to choose from.

The Rueben – pastrami, swiss cheese, sweet, cured pickle, sauerkraut & salad – and the namesake; ‘PINS’ social club’ – pulled chicken, crispy pancetta, sliced cheese, red onion, fried egg, house slaw, salad, and sun-blush tomato mayo – are both available in the Deli section.

Finally, at Rocco’s, there is only one dessert option: cookie dough with ice cream.

Rocco’s Deli and Diner is open Monday through Friday from 2 p.m. and on weekends from 12 p.m. on Duke Street. Food is available till 10 p.m.

