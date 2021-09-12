In Liverpool’s city center, a tucked-away pub brings “disco dreams to life.”

Vibe is a place tucked away inside Mason’s on Seel Street, away from the bar’s noise and bustle.

Vibe, which is described as a “elevated and exclusive” environment, has a more intimate and dance-centric atmosphere, with a focus on cocktails and music.

Mason’s announced the announcement on Instagram earlier this month, and many of the bar’s fans expressed their excitement by saying they “can’t wait” to attend.

Mason’s team posted on Instagram, with multiple photographs of Vibe, “A whole new level of extra has been opened… Hello and welcome to Vibe.

“Exclusive and enigmatic, Vibe is a secret gem within Mason’s that is open every night of the week, bringing all of your disco dreams to reality… It can also be all yours if you want a little more privacy… Email [email protected] for exclusive private hire inquiries.”

Vibe’s aesthetic and visual inspiration is influenced by Mason’s, with disco, glam, and neon inspirations. Every corner is adorned with mirror balls and sparkly décor, which reflect the color-changing lights and add to the unmistakable feel – hence the name.

The location, which has its own bar, is available for private hire for birthday parties, baby showers, and other events.

Vibe is open Monday through Wednesday from 2 p.m. until 10 p.m. It is located at 42 Seel Street, L1 4AU, inside Mason’s.