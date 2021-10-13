In Liverpool’s city center, a quality handmade denim business has just opened.

Tribal Society, a store that sells handcrafted denim, has opened on the Metquarter’s ground floor.

With more than 35 years of retail experience, owner James Morris founded Tribal Society in 2018. He wanted to start a denim business that focused on quality.

Tribal Society seeks to deliver high-quality denim and clothes at a reasonable price, with a variety of handcrafted pieces to pick from.

The assortment concentrates on handcrafted denim pieces with a total of 12 various washes to pick from across three different price points in store, as it is primarily a denim brand.

Premium t-shirts, hoodies, merino knitwear, and a modest assortment of childrenswear are also available.

“We are incredibly excited to be launching a store in the vibrant city centre, located beside some of the best businesses and entertainment venues Liverpool has to offer,” said James Morris, owner of Tribal Society.

“Metquarter feels like the right fit for us, and our brand blends in beautifully with the fantastic lineup of local businesses currently on hand.”

“We’re happy to have another premium, local business join us at Metquarter,” said Jennina O’Neill, Metquarter centre manager. We have triumphed over independent brands, and we are thrilled to be able to provide our clients with more options.” Tribal Society is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.