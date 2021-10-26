In Liverpool’s city center, a new tapas bar and restaurant with an Ibiza motif is set to debut.

Tapas Revolution will open in Queen Square, near the Liverpool Empire and Playhouse theatres, on the location of the former La Tasca restaurant.

Tapas Revolution has a number of locations throughout the United Kingdom, including London, Birmingham, and Sheffield.

Chef Paul Askew stated that owning a restaurant in Liverpool had long been an ambition of his.

Omar Allibhoy, a Madrid-born chef and founder of Tapas Revolution, will create a Spanish-inspired cuisine for the new restaurant. Traditional and authentic tapas will be served, but the design and concept will be “reminiscent of modern-day Barcelona or Ibiza.”

Tapas Revolution will provide all-day meals to up to 132 people at once. There will also be a “Spanish Terraza” where guests may drink and dine outside.

The legendary Paella will be the restaurant’s headline dish, but there will also be a range of huge shared dishes and major courses. This features a 12-hour slow-roasted Iberian pork shank with piquillo peppers and green beans, as well as lemon-garlic marinated chicken.

Vegan alternatives include a Calabaza Asada, which consists of roasted butternut squash with chickpeas, oyster mushrooms, piquillo peppers, and baby spinach.

Tapas meals range from crispy slow-cooked pig belly, patatas bravas, tiger prawns, and calamari with alioli to ham and bechamel croquettes, chorizo roasted with cider, and Spanish-style meatballs.

Tapas Revolution will feature a variety of sweet delicacies, including Spanish churros, Basque cheesecake, almond cake, and chocolate fondant with a hint of orange, among other things.

Wine, liquor, soft drinks, and a range of sangria flavors will be available on the wide beverages menu.

“Since opening the first Tapas Revolution restaurant in 2010, we’ve continued to expand from strength to strength, and we’re thrilled to finally open our new restaurant here in Liverpool,” said Chef Omar Allibhoy.

“The new restaurant’s debut gives the local hospitality industry a much-needed boost, and we’re really thrilled to see what the future holds for Tapas Revolution.”