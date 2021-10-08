In Liverpool’s city center, a new coffee shop called Bean has taken the place of Thorntons.

Bean, which has its headquarters and roastery in Liverpool, as well as a number of stores throughout the city, has opened on South John Street.

Customers may try and buy coffee manufacturing equipment, from filters to espresso machines, at the new 3,000 sq ft area, which includes a coffee café and a retail space. There are also coffee tastings and one-on-one barista lessons available.

Bean’s specialty coffees are made from carefully picked beans that the firm roasts itself just a few miles away, and the coffee shop also offers a supplementary food menu that includes handmade cakes.

Bean’s philosophy revolves around the concept of sustainability. It works with local suppliers and artisans and, where possible, employs environmentally friendly practices such as reusable cups and recycled or biodegradable packaging.

“We are really thrilled to have signed for our latest coffee store at Liverpool ONE, which represents a debut for our innovative ‘coffee retail’ concept,” said Jon Whyte, managing director of Bean.

“After starting in Liverpool, we knew we wanted to introduce this concept in the center of the city, and we’re excited to join so many other great hospitality names here.”

“The signings of these three operators furthers our aim of presenting a lively mix of independent and international brands to create a distinctive offer for guests,” said Alison Clegg, managing director, asset management, Grosvenor Britain & Ireland.

“They also maintain our tradition of partnering with local businesses and entrepreneurs to help them grow.”

Bean is located at 59 South John Street, Liverpool, L1 8BU, and is open daily from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.