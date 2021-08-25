In Liverpool’s city center, a new bar promises “mesmerizing” delights.

A new pub in Liverpool’s city centre has opened its doors, promising “mesmerizing” surprises around every corner.

Mrs Blodget’s, which opened on Duke Street, is characterized as a “place for individuals embarking on a new adventure, as well as those seeking comfort and repose after their last.”

The tiny bar and boutique apartments are located at 151 Duke Street, within a historic property that spans three beautiful Georgian townhouses.

From the mid- to late-1800s, the town homes were home to the famous Mrs Blodget’s Guest House, which attracted US consuls and navy officers.

“Exquisite beverages, mind-blowing entertainment, and mesmerizing surprises around every corner” are promised at the new location.

Mrs Blodget’s decor is inspired by the old world, bringing you back in time as the historic structure is given a fresh lease on life.

Visitors can also stay in one of the venue’s more than 20 elegantly decorated apartments, which are filled with “rare souvenirs and distinctive artwork.”

Mrs Blodget’s will serve lively tipsy afternoon tea, boundary-pushing cocktails for the curious, and spontaneous entertainment.

The Duke Street location is officially open for business. Mrs. Blodgets can be found at www.mrsblodgets.co.uk for more information and opening hours.