In Liverpool, you may arrange last-minute romantic vacations and couple packages.

It doesn’t have to be Valentine’s Day to enjoy a romantic holiday, and Liverpool, happily, has a variety of possibilities for a last-minute getaway.

There is no scarcity of beautiful hotels and environs in the city.

So we’ve looked at some of the most romantic deals in Liverpool that are still available to book for an impromptu getaway with a special someone.

Why not get yourself in the good books by booking a ‘Love on the Docks’ overnight stay at the Titanic Hotel for you and your other half?

The venue even claims to be the ideal spot for a romantic getaway in Liverpool.

“The premium bed linen used, spacious guest rooms, and beautiful views of Liverpool Docks all contribute to Titanic Hotel Liverpool being Liverpool’s best romantic destination,” they explained.

“With a plethora of local attractions, there are plenty of things to do in Liverpool to keep both of you occupied during your trip.

“Enjoy a Titanic night away, complete with a Full English Breakfast and a Bottle of Wine on arrival night.”

The package starts at just £99 per couple.

Here’s where you can learn more.

The Malmaison’s surroundings, which overlook the River Mersey and provide all the comforts of home – without having to be at home – make it one of the most romantic locations to visit.

A ‘Date Night’ package is now available at the hotel, which includes a room, a bottle of champagne, a three-course supper, and continental breakfast.

Prices start at £159 and are available from Friday to Sunday.

Another promotion is the ‘Love Suite Love’ package, which includes a room, a bottle of champagne, chocolate, and breakfast.

“A Malmaison suite gives you more room to exhibit your love and play out your passion,” they continued when describing the experience. Each carefully built apartment is distinctive, with unique layouts, enormous beds, and eccentric features.”

Visit the to learn more.

The Hard Day’s Night Hotel, located in the heart of the city, provides Beatles fans a genuinely unique experience.

The hotel has a number of packages available, including the ‘All You Need is Love,’ which includes a luxurious double room, breakfast in bed, and a bottle of wine. “The summary has come to an end.”