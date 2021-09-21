In Liverpool, where can I view the latest James Bond film?

The 25th James Bond film, and the last to star Daniel Craig, will be released in Liverpool theaters on September 30 after an 18-month delay owing to the pandemic.

The 53-year-old actor, who is also a Liverpool FC supporter, has acted in 15 Bond films, including Casino Royale, Quantum Of Solace, Skyfall, Spectre, and the upcoming No Time To Die.

We have Craig’s highly-anticipated fifth film to enjoy before he lays up his gun to make room for a new actor to take over the famous role of secret agent 007 from a new actor.

No Time To Die also includes Ralph Fiennes as ‘M’ and Rami Malek as Safin, the mysterious villain from Bohemian Rhapsody. Spectre, the most recent Bond film, grossed $900 million (£690 million) worldwide.

Here’s where you can see No Time To Die in Liverpool and the surrounding area:

£10 for an adult

£8.50 per child

Buy tickets here.

£9.90-£12.90 for adults

£5.90-£8.90 for a child

Tickets are available for purchase here.

£13.20 for an adult

£8.70 for a child

Buy tickets here.

£10.20 for an adult

Child, £8.20

Buy tickets here.

£4.99-£5.99 standard

VIP, £7.49-£6.49

Buy ticket here.

Adult, £15-£17.50

£10.50-£13.00 for a child

Tickets are available for purchase here.