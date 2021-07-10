In Liverpool, there’s a bargain treasure trove offering clothes, cleaning supplies, and furniture.

A treasure trove of deals is hidden in plain sight on a bustling north Liverpool thoroughfare.

You’ve probably driven past Barneys Bargains since it resembles every other wood warehouse and garden centre you’ve seen.

But, as we discovered, it’s much, much more.

Aintree’s Barneys Bargains is located on Hartley Avenue, just off Long Lane. It appears to be a warehouse and garden business from the outside, with wooden pallets and artificial green on exhibit in the parking lot.

When we went inside, though, we discovered a treasure trove of unexpected bargains.

We found bargains on washing products from brands like Flash, Bold, and Fairy, as well as a variety of gardening and DIY essentials for less than your local supermarket.

There were more specials, offers, and discounts the deeper you went.

At the back of the store, there’s an entire department dedicated to children’s toys, including discounted Disney items like Frozen dolls and Toy Story action figures. A full wall is dedicated to gift bags, birthday cards, flags, and anything else you would need to commemorate a special occasion.

Cleaning supplies were next, including some Mrs Hinch favorites.

Elbow Grease sprays, Pink Stuff scrubs, and Dishmatic refills are all available for £1 on the shelves. There’s also a selection of low-cost necessities including bleach, disinfectant, and floor cleanser.

Then there’s the home area, where you can get a full dinner set for £14, cookware for £5, and coffee cups for £1.

The next several aisles are packed with food, including Kellogg’s cereal, Walkers crisps, and Cadbury chocolate bars, many of which were marked down from their original retail prices.

A plethora of other discounts were hidden behind an archway near the tills.

There were endless clothing aisles in this section. There’s so much to choose from, from summer dresses and skirts to blazers and shirts, that it took me a long time to browse over it all. Cycling shorts start at roughly £6 and go up to around £40 for some of the higher-end costumes.

