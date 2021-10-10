In Liverpool, there is outrage about a plan to sell alcohol till 2 a.m.

A shop’s plans to sell alcohol until 2 a.m. have sparked outrage in one Liverpool neighborhood.

Aram Mahmoudzadeh has sought for a license to sell alcohol from 8 a.m. till the early hours of the morning for a shop in Tuebrook.

However, a number of residents and ward councillors have raised concerns about the plans for the West Derby Road location.

‘My boyfriend murdered my three-year-old daughter and then left a cuddly toy near her body,’ she said.

Ward councillor Steve Radford predicted that awarding the license will lead to increased street drinking, while a neighbor complained that the late-night closing was out of character for the neighborhood.

Councillor Radford made the following statement to the licensing and gaming sub-committee: “There are currently a number of convenience stores in Tuebrook that sell alcohol. All of the others have a license that restricts sales after 23:00 a.m.

“Extending the liquor license to 2 a.m. will invariably result in a late-night gathering of street drinkers and other revellers, resulting in an increase in disruptive and violent behavior.”

According to one neighbor, other establishments in the vicinity currently close at 11 p.m., “which helps cut down on some antisocial behavior,” but if one is prolonged, “all will apply, which will be very destructive to the area.”

Street drinking has already caused problems along West Derby Road, according to Councillor Radford.

He stated, ” “This late license would allow patrons to consume alcohol into the wee hours of the morning. It has previously been claimed that street drinkers and others are still observed drinking on West Derby Rd’s major route around 6 a.m., creating blockage, improper behavior, drunkenness, and violence.

“Also, those looking to buy alcohol late at night would be lured in from outlying and nearby regions, producing noise and disruption.”

At a hearing on October 20, Mr Mahmoudzadeh will have the opportunity to respond to the objection.