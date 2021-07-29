In Liverpool, there is a ‘best vegan’ Indian restaurant that is ‘worth the drive.’

A restaurant in Liverpool has been voted the city’s “best vegan” choice, and it’s well worth checking out whether you live locally or need to travel into town.

Sanskruti seeks to provide diners with an authentic Indian eating experience by eliminating meat from every dish.

Visitors can order a starter like a Daal Makhani – smoked whole black lentils simmered for several hours with fresh cream, butter, and a blend of garam masala – or a Ragda Patis – potato patty dipped in Marrowfat peas gravy and topped with an assortment of chutneys, garnished with crispy sev, onions, and coriander, among other things, on Bixteth Street in the city

Most foods can be made to your liking, with mild, medium, and spicy versions available upon request.

On our sister site 2chill, one reviewer gave the restaurant five stars and commented, “Best vegetarian and vegan Indian food in Liverpool.” They take the same care with their takeout cuisine as they do with their restaurant food.

“The quality is excellent, and the menu variety is outstanding. It took less than an hour from ordering over the phone to receiving the food at my house. We have to collect because we’re outside the delivery area, but it’s well worth the trip!”

Sanskruti was just voted one of the 50 Best Vegan-Friendly Restaurants in the World, not just in England or the United Kingdom!

The classical cuisine restaurant, which also has a location in Manchester, is completely licensed, so patrons may quench their thirst with a pint or two.

Sanskruti is open from 5-10:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 1-10:30 p.m. Saturdays, and 1-9:30 p.m. Sundays. Mondays, including Bank Holidays, are closed, but you can reserve a table here.