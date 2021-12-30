In Liverpool, there has been a significant increase in the number of positive covid tests, with 20% of the city’s tests now being positive.

The most recent figures for Liverpool depict a frightening picture of coronavirus’s rapid and seemingly unchecked growth.

According to the latest update from Liverpool City Council, the city’s testing positivity rate is 19.8%, which means that about a fifth of all those who are tested receive positive findings.

In the seven days leading up to December 26, there were 6,817 new cases in the city, an increase of 2,923 over the previous seven days.

There are worrying signs that Liverpool is on the verge of a violent storm.

Most alarmingly, cases are rapidly increasing among the elderly, with 595 new infections reported in people aged 60 and up, up from 293 new cases the previous week.

These numbers are unlikely to reflect the number of cases spread during Christmas festivities, which could spread the virus even further among older age groups.

The most recent hospital admissions records in Liverpool haven’t been updated since December 19, when data revealed 82 people were admitted to the city’s hospitals, up from 70 the week before.

There are now 10,462 patients with the virus in hospitals in England, the largest number since March and an increase of 2,000 in only two days, according to new figures.

In more upbeat news, hospital executives note that the number of patients requiring critical care due to covid has remained stable, although staff absences are becoming a major worry.

Despite the alarming infection statistics, the country is experiencing a lack of both PCR tests and fast lateral flow tests.

The shortage has been blamed on a global supply problem, according to Health Secretary Sajid Javid.

The Prime Minister urged people to get tested before the New Year’s Eve festivities during a visit to a vaccination center in Milton Keynes yesterday.

“Everyone should enjoy New Year, but in a cautious and prudent way,” Mr Johnson told reporters. “Take a test, ventilate, think about others, but above all, get a booster.”

Meanwhile, he continued to push through with the Covid-19 vaccine program, emphasizing the importance of a booster dose.

Mr Johnson claims that 2.4 million eligible double-jabbed persons have yet to take advantage of the booster offer. “I’m sorry to say this, but the overwhelming,” he continued. “The summary comes to an end.”