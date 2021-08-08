In Liverpool, there are the most dog-friendly bars.

Liverpool is a dog-friendly city, so there are plenty of pubs where you can take your dog, with some even providing water bowls and treats, and others having canine-themed events.

You don’t have to leave your pet at home the next time you go out for a pint in town.

With this city center location, the clue is in the name. For just £6 per dog, they’ll toss in their own party kit, which includes party hats, a celebration card, and an ice-cream sundae, making your dog’s day even more memorable.

“At BrewDog, we owe a debt to our four-legged friends,” their website says. AllBrewDog Bars embrace dogs, our hardworking crew can bring them to work, and we offer all our staff a week of paid Pawternity leave to welcome a new puppy or rescue dog into their lives as a way of repaying their loyalty.”

L1 4DE 8 Colquitt St

The family-run bar specializes in craft beers from around the world, but your dog is likely to be welcomed first.

Dogs of all shapes and sizes are welcome, according to its website, and will be given fresh water and their own personalized dog cookies.

They even have poop bags on hand just in case.

L2 5TF 92 Dale St

The bar is recognized for their outstanding American style hotdogs, which are appropriately titled.

It would be impolite not to give your dog a taste of one of the ten types available, which include grilled cheese and peanut butter jelly.

If you want to travel further afield, they also have a location in Manchester, where, like Liverpool, you are welcome to bring your dog.

L1 4BB 79 Seel St

The private location is likely to make your dog feel at ease – after all, it is a garden.

The private location is likely to make your dog feel at ease – after all, it is a garden.

Many believe Kazimier to be one of the best beer gardens the city has to offer, as they take pride in it.