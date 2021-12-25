In Liverpool, there are 16 things that are certain to happen on Christmas Day.

Christmas is arrived, and while the mornings can be chaotic, the evenings are always filled with munchies and naps.

Whatever you’re doing, we’re guessing you’re in a joyful mood right now since Christmas in Liverpool is unrivaled.

We’ve all grown up with Christmas Day traditions, and many of them are still followed today.

When you open your Christmas presents reveals how affluent you are.

Of course, some of them aren’t unique to Liverpool, but many of them are, from wearing your new Christmas Eve pyjamas to flaunting your spray tan.

Whether you stay home or go out, here are the 16 things that are certain to happen in Liverpool on Christmas Day.

Getting out of bed in your newly purchased Christmas Eve pyjamas

To soak up the liquor from the night before, you’ll need a Full English.

Pretending to be surprised when you open the present, your mother declared she wasn’t getting you – unconvincingly.

Your mother follows people around with a garbage bag filled with wrapping paper.

Your father is sitting back, pretending to be unaware of what your mother has wrapped.

Everyone in your family is squabbling over who gets to shower first.

Parents who are exhausted are putting together toys despite the fact that they should have done it last night.

Going to your neighborhood pub before – and possibly after – supper

Your mother has spent the evening binge-watching every Christmas special on television.

Getting the emergency chairs ready for Christmas dinner so that everyone has a place to sit.

On their new bikes, every youngster on your block is doing wheelies.

The corner store will remain open.

At least one person in the pub will have forgotten to remove the price tag from their new Christmas attire.

Every father will receive a Lynx Africa gift package as well as socks.

You realize you’ve forgotten to get batteries for all of the children’s toys.

Even though the weatherman predicted a snowy Christmas, it is likely to rain.