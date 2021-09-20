In Liverpool, the number of positive Covid tests has dropped by roughly a quarter.

According to the most recent data from Public Health England, 1,537 positive tests were recorded in Liverpool in the seven days ending September 15, which is 467 fewer than the previous seven days.

This indicates that the Liverpool’s percentage change from week to week was 23%.

Positive tests decreased in the Liverpool City Region as well: there were 4,866 positive tests in the seven days ending September 15, down 1,307 from the previous seven days.

This means that the Liverpool City Region’s percentage change week on week decreased by 15%.

St Helens was the only area of the Liverpool City Region to see a percentage change week on week increase, and it was just by 1%.

The four other areas of the Liverpool City Region saw decreases in positive Covid tests: Knowsley saw a 27 percent decrease, Sefton saw a 17 percent decrease, Wirral saw a 26 percent decrease, and Halton saw a 29 percent decrease.

West Lancashire, Warrington, and Cheshire West and Chester all had drops in temperatures.

In the week ending September 15, England saw a decrease in positive tests. The country recorded 146,437 coronavirus cases, down 42,125 instances from the previous week.

Liverpool

307.1 cases per 100,000 individuals was the most recent infection rate.

Halton

In the prior week, there were 428 positive tests, which is 171 fewer than the week before. This means that the percentage change from week to week declined by 29% in the week ending September 15. The infection rate is currently at 329.8 cases per 100,000 individuals.

Knowsley

In the week ending September 15, there were a total of 537 instances, which is 198 fewer than the previous week.

The current infection rate is 352.2 cases per 100,000 persons, with the number of infections falling by 27% week over week.

Wirral

In the week ending September 15, there were 830 positive tests, which is 295 fewer than the previous week. The percentage change on the Wirral declined by 26% from week to week.