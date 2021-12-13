In Liverpool, Robbie Davies junior and Peter McGrail enjoy dramatic second-round victories.

On Saturday night, Liverpool fight fans were ecstatic after two second-round stoppages.

One resurrected a dormant career, while the other announced the arrival of a potential professional superstar.

Robbie Davies junior had predicted a major performance under his new trainer Shane McGuigan after losing points decisions in two of his previous four fights, and he delivered with a couple of powerful right hands to stop Henry ‘Hank’ Lundy for only the third time in his career, and the first in five years.

The fact that pound-for-pound great Terence Crawford required five rounds to stop Lundy inside the distance is a testament to the Birkenhead banger’s success.

Davies’ win was clearly signaled when he landed a massive right hand in the first round.

Lundy’s legs became like jelly. He managed to stay on his feet until the end of the round, but the 37-year-old had clearly not recovered, and in the second round, Davies junior stalked his opponent clinically.

The fight-ending right hand, which sent the American sprawling onto the ring apron, was built up by a strong left and a body blow. At 1:23, referee Marcus McDonnell stopped the fight.

“It’s quite fulfilling,” Davies added, “since Hank has worked with a lot of major personalities.” “It wasn’t the best version of Hank Lundy, but I don’t believe anyone has done that to him in a long time.”

“In the first round, I was a little gung-ho, and I caught him with a shot that I didn’t realize had harmed him until it wobbled him.” Shane told me to throw a shot, and that was the shot that stopped him.

“I’ve got two KOs in a row, and if Shane says so, I’m ready to fight some big names.”

Peter McGrail may have to wait for the big names, but the ‘Scouse Lomachenko’ secured his first professional stoppage victory – in only his second fight – with a typically elegant and polished performance against Nicaragua’s Engel Gomez.

McGrail is shaping up to be a future superstar, and Scouse fight fans were treated to another five minutes and 18 seconds of his quick movement, sharp southpaw jabs, and vicious hooks. “The summary has come to an end.”