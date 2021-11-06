In Liverpool, one of the world’s tiniest gay clubs debuts.

The newest addition to Liverpool’s nightlife scene is One in, One out, which is nestled away inside the Everyman Theatre cafe on Hope Street.

For a limited period, clubbers can dance their problems away at the micro-club, which has a strict one in, one out policy, until 7.30 p.m. on Saturday, November 6.

Within one square metre, the bar is complete with a fringe curtain door, glitter ball, dancefloor, bar, and cloakroom.

Lucy Hayhoe, a London-based artist, created this intriguing new club experience, which she brought to Liverpool as part of the Homotopia Festival.

It’s a creative project that looks at queer nostalgia, resilience, and the perception of gay spaces as ‘novelty.’

According to Lucy, who spoke to The Washington Newsday, “I’ve previously taken One in, One out to two other venues in Leeds. It’s been quite well-received.” “Some individuals would stay in there for about five minutes, but I’ve had someone stay in there for almost 20 minutes,” says the author. After seeing a number of queer establishments in London close their doors, Lucy was inspired to develop One in, One out. Lucy explained that the shrinking space indicates the declining exposure of LGBT+ nightlife venues in major cities.

Meanwhile, the club’s design is influenced by queer places’ common patterns and tropes. One wall is covered in flyers for dance nights, another is covered in stage curtains, and another is covered in stickers with political messages.

Lucy expressed herself as follows: “It establishes the bar as a gathering place rather than merely a bar.

“It’s also about explaining to heterosexual and cisgender individuals that these spaces are important, and figuring out what the difference between a straight and a queer space could be.”

Lucy’s drag king security guard persona ‘Robbo’ will greet guests as they enter the club.

The character was primarily influenced by cliched statements and hypermasculine bouncer characters commonly seen outside homosexual bars.

“When we’re working as security guards, I like to say, ‘Look, forgive me, but you do know what this is,” Lucy explained.

