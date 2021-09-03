In Liverpool ONE, a new Say It With Diamonds store will open.

It has been revealed that a new store will open in Liverpool ONE this month.

Say It With Diamonds will open a second pop-up shop in the city center, joining its original location in the Metquarter.

Both locations will feature Say It With Diamonds’ bespoke service for rings and unique jewelry, and the team’s new ear piercing bar will be available at both locations.

The new store will open in Unit 19 on Manesty’s Lane, in the location where Dr Martens used to be before moving to Paradise Street. On September 14, Say It With Diamonds will begin with exclusive deals for the first 100 customers.

The team claims that its introduction would result in “no more three-hour lines,” as it intends to provide a more relaxing shopping experience in-store. The bespoke jewelry service will have lengthier appointments available, and the ear piercing bar will be open seven days a week.

“It’s excellent for the city that an independent firm will sprout up in a fabulous retail facility in L1, especially after such a difficult year for everyone,” a spokeswoman for Say It With Diamonds said. In a difficult moment, creating additional jobs for the city.”

For the first time ever, Say It With Diamonds will officially unveil its popular advent calendar with a limited quantity available for in-store sales only.