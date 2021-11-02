In Liverpool ONE, a massive new OMEGA shop with its own bar has opened.

A new store has opened at Liverpool ONE, and it is the largest of its kind in the UK.

An OMEGA store has opened in the retail complex on upper South John Street, near to the Apple store, with its own bar.

The 2,000 sq ft store, which opened yesterday, is OMEGA’s largest franchise boutique in the UK and features the brand’s men’s and women’s Speedmaster, Constellation, Seamaster, and De Ville collections.

The city’s largest rooftop bar will hold a festive village complete with live music, a Christmas market, and other activities.

The boutique, in addition to the bar, offers a number of unique elements, including an ingenious adjustable lighting system that helps generate varied atmospheres throughout the store.

The boutique will be the first to deploy OMEGA’s own fragrance in the showroom air-conditioning system, giving customers a multi-sensory experience.

The announcement of the new opening comes on the heels of an 18% rise in jewelry sales at Liverpool ONE when retail reopened on April 12 this year, compared to the same period last year.

“The establishment of such a substantial OMEGA boutique reflects Liverpool ONE’s sustained attractiveness among top retail brands for physical storefronts,” Alison Clegg, managing director, asset management, Grosvenor Britain & Ireland, said. It’s a fantastic addition to Liverpool ONE’s luxury offerings, and it gives the destination even more variety. Liverpool ONE, together with other recent developments, remains one of the most popular and successful destinations in the UK.” “I am happy to see the doors of our OMEGA boutique open in Liverpool, establishing the city as DMR’s home,” said John Robinson, managing director of David M Robinson. It’s been a fantastic journey with our friends at OMEGA, and we’re grateful that they’ve chosen us as their preferred partner for this project, which has resulted in a one-of-a-kind luxury offering in the heart of Liverpool ONE.”