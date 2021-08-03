In Liverpool, ONE, a high-street business will open within a former HMV store.

In Liverpool ONE, a popular retailer is set to take over the space formerly occupied by HMV.

After shifting to a small location in May, popular high street store New Look is planning another move within the shopping complex.

At the time, the New Look store in Liverpool ONE abruptly shuttered, with just signs in the window indicating that it had relocated to the Upper Level on South John Street.

“We’re moving, Liverpool,” read the signs in the windows of the Paradise Street business. This store will close, however you may find us on the Upper Level, South John Street, beginning May 14th.

“For the time being, shop at newlook.com or on our app. For interesting updates, follow our store on social media.”

Now, Liverpool ONE has confirmed that New Look will reopen in the former HMV space.

HMV said in July that it would close its Liverpool ONE store, but soon after announced that it would open a massive new store in Williamson Square, which opened on July 20.

New Look’s smaller store on South John Street has been confirmed as a temporary location while its new location is being renovated.

The new flagship shop on South John Street will open in autumn 2021 and will include New Look’s hallmark trend-led products at affordable pricing in a wide range of fits and sizes.

The store promises to carry New Look’s comprehensive womenswear ranges, as well as their 915 line for children and teenagers, from activewear to occasion attire.

“Our new Liverpool ONE store is in a critical position for our customers in the region,” a New Look spokesperson said. While the retail landscape changes, we think that providing a superior in-store experience will always be critical to our success.

“From this new site, we are happy to be strengthening New Look’s portfolio at Liverpool ONE, and we look forward to welcome clients from autumn.”

“See you soon, Liverpool ONE,” says a sign posted outside the new New Look store in Liverpool ONE. Until then, stop by our store across the street, newlook.com, or shop on our app.”

There is no set date for the grand opening. “The summary has come to an end.”