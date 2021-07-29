In Liverpool, more than 30 projects are still unfinished.

According to a new assessment, more than 30 stopped construction sites remain in Liverpool, while work on ten more has resumed around the new city.

The prevalence of stopped construction projects throughout the city has long been a problem, with some high-profile sites marring the skyline.

In most cases, the properties’ poor physical appearance has been accompanied by major issues for investors, who have been left with significant financial losses when the developments have stagnated.

A council investigation into fractional sales, the type of funding mechanism utilized to launch many of these sites, resulted in a slew of new recommendations, many of which have already been enacted.

Members of the strategic development and housing select committee will now hear from a task force formed to assess the severity of the halted development problem and devise strategies for dealing with it.

According to a report to committee members, the number of halted sites had reached 42 at one point, although work on ten of them had now resumed.

The combined authority has provided some cash to investigate why priority sites have stagnated and to assist in “unlocking” the developments.

“Some halted projects within the city continue to re-start as developers seek ways to progress and unlock blocked schemes,” according to the report.

“Other locations are still stopped, and while this is difficult, it is intolerable.

“LCCs work with partners Liverpool City Region Combined Authority and Homes England to investigate the difficulties of existing stalled sites, prioritize them, and devise plans to assure delivery.

“Using the information acquired, potential approaches to unlock the stuck programs and move them forward will be investigated, either directly or in partnership with public/private sector partners.”

A recent government examination of the council raised additional concerns about the regeneration department’s role in some of the city’s problematic ventures.

As part of the council’s improvement plan, the department is undergoing more extensive adjustments.

Members of the select committee on strategic development and housing will get further information on the project.