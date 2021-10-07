In Liverpool, more than 200 dwellings have been made accessible to rough sleepers.

The rehoming program, according to Cobalt Housing’s website, was made possible through a successful collaboration between housing associations and Liverpool City Council.

Cobalt claimed on their website that they were "very happy" to be a part of the effort and that they had committed 100 of their hotels to it.

In the UK Housing Awards, the project has been shortlisted.

“At Cobalt, we completely realize the importance of having somewhere to call home,” said Nick Grubb, head of neighbourhoods at Cobalt Housing.

“It provides a safe haven for individuals and families to feel secure, stay healthy, and reach their full potential.

“We applauded our partners’ creativity in addressing homelessness, and we’re thrilled that we were able to make 100 properties available that would have such a good impact on people rehoused.

“Housing organizations and other stakeholders have demonstrated excellent commitment to addressing homelessness in Liverpool.”

The winners of the UK Housing Awards will be revealed on November 25 in London at an event.