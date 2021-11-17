In Liverpool, Knowsley, and Sefton, covid infections are on the rise.

Liverpool reported 1,432 Covid infections in the seven days ending November 12, according to the latest data from Public Health England, which is 140 more than the previous seven days.

In the seven days ending November 12, Knowsley received 570 positive tests, which is 29 more than the previous seven days.

In the seven days ending November 12, Sefton had 1,134 positive tests, which is 71 more than the previous seven days.

This means that the percentage change from week to week in these areas grew by 11%, 5%, and 7%, respectively.

Overall, the percentage change figure in the Liverpool City Region increased by 1% from week to week.

Halton, St Helens, and Wirral were the three locations of the City Region where the percentage change figure fell week on week. The percentage drops were 1%, 15%, and 5%, respectively.

In Cheshire West and Chester and Warrington, the percentage change week on week data fell.

In West Lancashire, the percentage change week over week figure increased. Both Cheshire West and Chester, as well as Warrington, suffered losses.

In the week ending November 12, there was a surge in positive Covidd tests across England. In England, there were 212,179 coronavirus cases, up from 10,421 instances in the preceding seven days.

Liverpool

The most recent rate of infection was 286.1 cases per 100,000 individuals.

Halton

Over the prior week, there were 549 positive tests, which is seven fewer than the previous week.

This means that the percentage change from week to week declined by 1% in the week ending November 12.

Infection rates are currently at 423.1 incidences per 100,000 people.

Knowsley

In the week ending November 12, there were a total of 570 instances, which is 29 more than the previous week.

The most recent infection rate is 373.9 cases per 100,000 persons, with the number of infections increasing by 5% week over week.

Wirral

There were 1,072 in total.