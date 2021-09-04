In Liverpool, I paid £94 for a tapas meal and did not regret it.

When it comes to finding a place to eat lunch in Liverpool city centre, visitors are truly spoiled, with a wide range of wonderful eateries to suit every taste or budget.

2

Emily Sleight, a chill writer, decided to treat herself and a few friends to Silk Rd Tapas, her go-to tapas spot.

“We’ve been going to Silk Rd for years, and every time we go, we are never disappointed,” Emily wrote for 2Chill. “Even my parents adore it, which is unusual, considering they are fairly picky!

Wirral bakery returns to Merseyside with fascinating new recipes

“This is why, when our friends came over and asked for tapas, we knew just where to take them. It was a no-brainer.”

Silk Rd, which has eateries in Beetham Plaza and Heswall, offers a wide range of cuisines from the Pacific to the Mediterranean.

They usually recommend three tapas plates per person, washed down with an intriguing combination of cocktails.

“There’s something about Silk Rd that puts it in the top tier of tapas restaurants in Liverpool, and I believe one of the key reasons (along with the wonderful food) is the pleasant, calm atmosphere,” Emily commented.

“As soon as you step in, you are greeted with a warm grin and shown to your comfortable brightly colored velvet chair, where you will be presented with an outstanding menu.”

Emily ordered calamari, French fries, a white pizzette, ham croquetas, katsu chicken with rice, garlic butter steak, and steak with a creamy blue cheese sauce for her meal.

“I told you it was a feast!” Emily exclaims.

Of course, all of this cuisine came at a price, but Emily doesn’t believe in the expression “you get what you pay for,” so money wasn’t an issue.

“We had 12 small dishes and beverages between four individuals, which is presumably why the bill came to £94. But, honestly, what do you think? It was well worth the money. Each tapas item is lovingly prepared, the service is lightning fast, and the food…is out of this world!”

The calamari, as well as the azpazuna steak, were highlights of her lunch. “The summary has come to an end.”