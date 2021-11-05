In Liverpool, I brought my dog out for a coffee date, and I’ll be doing it again.

As dog owners, we often believe that transporting our canines into the big city might be stressful and tough at times.

I’d never brought my dog on the Merseyrail, let alone to a coffee shop, so I was a little nervous about taking her on my trip.

With the support of friendly Merseyrail staff and coffee shop workers, getting into the city for a short coffee and a look is a lot easier than I expected.

For breakfast, I went to Lovelocks coffee shop, and I was pleasantly surprised at how simple it was to settle down and enjoy some food and drink with my dog.

As seen on TeamDogs, this is what happened.

When I took my puppy Penny on the train for the first time, I never expected to hear, “Wow, your dog is so well behaved!”

I’d never considered taking her into the city by train because I assumed she’d be completely overwhelmed, but wow, was I wrong!

She settled down and sniffed passers-by after the initial glitch of her attempting to leap on every single chair on the Merseyrail. I was taken aback.

It was time to take my dog on our first coffee date, and I’ll confess, I was a little apprehensive at first.

Would she act properly? Is she going to pee inside? Would she try to take a sip of my coffee? Would she be terrified of the train? Many thoughts raced through my mind. I was starting to feel like a paranoid mother.

The journey to Moorfields from my local railway station took around 15 minutes in total, and every step of the way was simple.

For some reason, I felt almost strange sitting with my dog on the train, as if it “wasn’t allowed” but the process was easy, and even the ticket man gave her some fuss.

A couple of teenagers in the seat next to me were enthralled by Penny’s ‘cuteness.’ Cute?! “They should try living with her!” says the narrator. I was thinking to myself. But, aside from the jokes, she looked adorable in her pink coat and collar.

When we got to Moorfields, I decided to take the lift. “The summary has come to an end.”