In Liverpool, Gok Wan and Coronation Street stars have a party.

Gok Wan and a slew of other celebrities celebrated in Liverpool this week to mark the opening of new £1.4 million headquarters.

Guests converse with Coronation Street star Sally Lindsay and her husband Steve White, the Paul Weller Band drummer, as Gok DJed the event.

Seema Malhotra, star of Real Housewives of Cheshire, was also in attendance, arriving at the new Exchange Flags headquarters looking stunning alongside her husband Sandeep Malhotra, CEO of Forever Unique, and a slew of the city’s top business executives.

Greg Inglis, a former rugby league player, has joined Sedulo, a financial services firm that offers advise on taxes, financial planning, accountancy, wealth management, and fundraising to a wide variety of clients.

Musicians, athletes, and TV personalities, like David Haye and the boxer Smith brothers, are among the clients represented by the finance experts.

After counseling a number of professional clubs and international sports personalities over the previous decade, they also support Rugby Super League powerhouse Leeds Rhinos.

Sedulo spent more than £1 million on their new Liverpool lease, and another £400,000 on refurbishing their 7,000sqft premises in Exchange Flags.

The new offices include a ‘Klopp/Kendall Suite,’ which includes signed shirts from Sir Kenny Dalglish and Kevin Ratcliffe, as well as an indoor garden, table football machine, and blue and red seats set against Goodison Park and Anfield to pay homage to the city’s two major football clubs, Liverpool FC and Everton FC.

The main boardroom has been built to look like a military bunker, replete with sandbags and 1940s Wrens uniforms, in honor of Walker House, which originally contained a bomb-proof bunker in the basement as part of a military command center.

“We’re really proud of our new offices in Liverpool, and happy that so many of our clients, business leaders, and celebrities were able to join us for this fantastic launch event,” Sedulo founder Paul Cheetham-Karcz said.

“We have huge plans for Liverpool and are looking forward to hiring additional employees in the next weeks and months.”