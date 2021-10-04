In Liverpool for their ‘swansong’ reunion tour, Genesis ‘turn it on’ one last time.

It’s difficult to picture an 80s music world without Genesis and Phil Collins.

The band had been established for over a decade before that, but the 1980s – and the growing prominence of drummer turned frontman Phil Collins – solidified the band’s place in music history.

The Last Domino? tour, which reunites Tony Banks, Phil Collins, and Mike Rutherford for the first time in 14 years, was hit by the emergence of Covid, as was the case with other shows.

Genesis finally made it to Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena last night for a two-date engagement after their tour was canceled last year.

Given the unusually long wait, it’s no surprise that the audience erupts into applause when the band, which includes Daryl Stuermer on bass and Collins’ son, Nic Collins, on drums, eventually hits the stage.

Before a single note is played, there is a standing ovation.

The ill health of 70-year-old Collins, who remained sitting during the performance, has gotten a lot of attention. While bandmate Tony Banks has been evasive in public interviews when asked about the band’s future plans, Collins has been forthright. When it comes to live performances, this is his final tour.

That’s bittersweet, because Collins’ voice hasn’t lost any of its enchantment.

As the rollicking instrumental of Behind The Lines gives way to the soaring power chords of Turn It On Again, this is immediately apparent.

As Collins sings the song’s final stanza, “turn it on, turn it on, turn it on again,” the audience is up and dancing, with thousands of voices joining in.

We’re straight into the next song, Mama, a hauntingly dark song with the stage bathed in red light and Collins peering intensely into the camera that’s traveling back and forth across the stage, laughing bitterly.

Although he is seated, there is no mistake who commands the stage – and the crowd.

Collins asks, “Hello Liverpool, are you still top of the league?”

The inquiry is met with applause and jeers, and he jokingly acknowledges that he forgot it’s a “two club city.”

He comments on how different the last 18 months have been. “The summary has come to an end.”