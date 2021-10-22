In Liverpool clubs, five persons claim to have been tainted with injections.

Police acknowledged that a number of spiking events had occurred in town, five of which are explicitly related to injection spiking.

Three of the five reports are still being investigated, according to detectives.

Between September 1 and October 22, officers claimed they received 17 reports of customers who suspected their drinks had been tainted.

Liverpool local policing Superintendent Diane Pownall, in a statement to the public, said she wants to reassure individuals that they have not received a “great amount” of allegations.

She stated, ” “We are aware that there have been a number of allegations across the country of people being injected or having their drinks tainted.

“While we realize that these claims may cause concern, I want to reassure individuals that we have not had a large number of reports of such instances on Merseyside.

“We looked at reports from the 1st of September to the 22nd of October this year. During that time, we got 17 reports of consumers who thought their drinks had been spiked.

“It’s critical that people know that these claims have been thoroughly investigated, with officers reviewing CCTV, speaking with victims and potential witnesses, and reviewing medical evidence. Two people are still being investigated as a result of those inquiries.

“We had five reports of persons believing they had been injected during the same time period. Extensive witness, CCTV, and medical investigations have been conducted, and three people are still being investigated.

“This matter is under ongoing evaluation, and weekly licensing meetings are held to keep track of it. We’re also in contact with the Student Safety Group, licensed establishments, and other collaborators.

“Every year, Liverpool receives the Purple Flag designation, indicating that it is one of the safest cities in the United Kingdom. We realize that people come from all over the world to enjoy what we have to offer, and we want that to continue.

"In April, we began Operation Empower, a proactive policing approach in which dedicated officers are entrusted with identifying potential perpetrators who show indicators of predatory behavior.

