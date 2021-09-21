In Liverpool, an unclaimed £1 million EuroMillions ticket was sold.

Someone in Liverpool is on the verge of becoming a millionaire and is completely unaware of it.

The National Lottery is inviting lottery players in the city to check their tickets to see if they’ve won the life-changing prize.

The EuroMillions draw took place on September 7, however the jackpot has yet to be claimed.

EuroMillions participants have a EuroMillions Millionaire Maker code printed on their ticket automatically.

On September 7, 2021, the winning code was, and the lucky ticket holder has until March 6, 2022 to redeem their prize.

“We’re desperate to discover this mystery ticket-holder and unite them with their money, this fantastic reward could genuinely make a significant difference to somebody’s life,” Camelot’s Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery, stated. We’re advising anyone who purchased a ticket in this area to double-check their old EuroMillions tickets or hunt for a missing ticket anyplace.

“In accordance with government instructions, we encourage everyone to check their tickets online at national-lottery.co.uk or by downloading the National Lottery app, and to buy or check their tickets in retail. When you play online through the website or app, your ticket is reviewed, and you will receive an email notification if you win a prize. You may also use the National Lottery app to see if you’re a winner by scanning your retail tickets.

“Look in clothes pockets, wallets, and bags, as well as down the back of the sofa. We’ve got the champagne chilled and are crossing our fingers that the lucky winner shows up to accept their prize.”

If no one claims the winning ticket by the prize claim period, the prize money, plus any interest earned, will be used to support National Lottery-funded projects across the UK.

