In Liverpool, a radio studio, bar, and coffee shop made of shipping containers has opened.

The new facility, designed by Melodic Distraction, seeks to be a warm and welcome respite from the hustle and bustle of the city center.

Melodic Bar and Coffee Shop, located in the Fabric District, will feature a variety of community-focused events such as music seminars, dances, art exhibitions, record fairs, and more.

Melodic Distraction funded more than £36,000 via Kickstarter to establish a new studio, coffee shop, and bar after leaving their old studio in the Baltic Triangle last October.

Melodic Distraction’s radio studio is located on the top container, while the courtyard is located on the bottom, with coffee and a late-night menu of beers, wines, and cocktails.

Melodic Distraction Radio shows, as well as DJ and live sets from artists on the station’s roster, provide the music to the space.

Throughout the week, the venue serves daytime coffees and hot drinks before turning into an evening and nighttime hangout from Thursday to Sunday.

On Constance Street, L3 8HB, Melodic Bar and Coffee Shop is currently open.

The location is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. On Thursdays and Fridays, 12 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays, 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.