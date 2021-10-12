In Liverpool, a New York actress “embraced queer identity.”

An actor and playwright who relocated to Liverpool from the United States said the city assisted her in embracing her lesbian identity.

Sasha Georgette, 22, relocated to Liverpool from New York in 2017 and says she ‘discovered strength’ within the city’s lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer community.

She first relocated to the United Kingdom to pursue acting at the Liverpool Institute of Performing Arts.

New York City, home of Broadway, is sometimes regarded as the epicenter of the American theatre scene. There’s nothing you can’t do in New York, according to hitmakers Alicia Keys, Frank Sinatra, and Billy Joel, whose biggest singles are love letters to the city.

However, after graduating from high school, Sasha, an aspiring actress with a passion for television and movies, realized that the city’s theatre scene wasn’t for her.

The Washington Newsday’s Sasha: “New York is known for its musical theater.

“There is no theatre scene, no fringe theater, no experimental theater there.”

Sasha began looking for educational opportunities abroad at that time, and she eventually came across LIPA.

“Coming here, I was amazed at how much possibility there was to achieve what I wanted to do,” she continued.

The native New Yorker ‘changed’ her mind about herself after falling in love with British theatre and mixing with Liverpool’s LGBT+ culture.

Sasha realized she wasn’t heterosexual when she was 11 years old, but she struggled to identify with the LGBT+ umbrella.

“None of those titles really resonated with me,” Sasha added.

She talked about how she felt ‘internalised homophobia,’ which made her want to stay away from the LGBT+ community.

Sasha said, “I’ve been in a four-year relationship with a male, so I’ve had enough of opportunities to pass as straight.

"But the more I said queer, the more I thought to myself, "Wow, that's it." That's exactly who I am." Queer is a word reclaimed by the community as an umbrella term to describe a person who is not heterosexual and cisgender, or whose identification may stretch beyond the usual criteria of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender.