In Liverpool, a new Nando’s restaurant has opened.

In Liverpool, a new Nando’s restaurant has opened, creating 50 employment.

The Stonedale Retail Park, on the East Lancs Road, now contains a restaurant.

People can stop by for some pre- or post-movie PERi-PERi because it’s adjacent to the Showcase Cinema.

This year’s top Christmas eateries in Liverpool

The restaurant, which has a capacity of 128 people, is now available for eat-in, click-and-collect, and delivery in the neighborhood. If you decide to dine in, keep in mind that this Nando’s does not accept cash.

The former Frankie and Benny’s, which closed in January 2020, has been transformed into a Nando’s.

“Our latest (and possibly greatest) Liverpool restaurant has officially opened, and don’t look now but… Nando’s Delivery has arrived with it!” claimed a post on the Nando’s website.

This restaurant’s design is unusual, and it’s located in Stonedale Retail & Leisure Park, so it’s ideal for a road trip or some pre-cinema PERi-PERi.

“We’re open for Eat-in, Pick-Up, and Delivery, so whatever you’re looking for, we have it.”

“Just a heads up: this establishment does not accept cash, so bring your credit card!”

Nando’s classics, such as PERi-PERi chicken, Fino Pittas, Beanie Burgers, and PERi salted chips, are available, as well as sharing platters and a children’s menu.

Nando’s at Liverpool’s Stonedale Retail Park is open daily from 11.30 a.m. to 10 p.m.