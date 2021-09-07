In Liverpool, a new Gino D’Acampo Sky Bar will open with iconic views.

Next week, a new Gino D’Acampo 360 Sky Bar will open in Liverpool.

The bar, which will be situated on the 18th floor of the new INNSiDE Liverpool hotel on Old Hall Street, will provide panoramic views of the city and beyond.

On a clear day, guests will be able to view as far as the Welsh highlands and sip cocktails while looking out over Liverpool’s notable attractions, such as the cathedrals and the Radio City tower.

The facility will debut on Monday, September 13th, featuring a 25-meter sit-up cocktail bar and seating for 18 people.

There will be a comprehensive selection of wine, sparkling wine, and champagne, as well as handmade Italian beers and a variety of spirits, in addition to cocktails like Bellinis and Negronis.

Cicchetti – Italian small plates – will also be available at the bar, with distinctive dishes such as scallops, vermouth, lemon, and parsley (£15), salmon tartare, avocado, chilli, and capers (£15), burrata panzanella (£15), and pork belly, radicchio, and hazelnuts (£16).

Olives, freshly baked Italian breads, and a variety of Italian bruschetta are lighter accompaniments. Desserts will include panna cotta with blackberries and honeycomb, bombolini (Italian doughnuts), affogato, and tiramisu, among others.

The bar also features an exclusive Sky Lounge, a private dining space with a dropdown screen, plasma screen, private audio system, floor to ceiling wine wall, and gaming section that can be reserved for up to 40 people.

Gino D’Acampo Old Hall Street, a new 200-seat restaurant on the hotel’s ground floor, will also open at INNSiDE Liverpool. Within the hotel’s stunning open bar and lounge area, the restaurant will feature resident DJs, an open theatre kitchen, and a 60-seat long bar. The restaurant will offer a seasonal menu with a large selection of traditional Italian meals.

"I'm incredibly excited to celebrate the final countdown to the inauguration of my new restaurant and bar at INNSiDE Liverpool – Gino D'Acampo Old Hall Street restaurant and 360 Sky Bar," Gino D'Acampo stated ahead of the opening. The position, which is right in the middle of the business sector and just a short walk from the.