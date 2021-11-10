In Liverpool, a new American candy store is slated to take over the former H&M.

In order to relocate, the large retailer closed its Church Street and Paradise Street locations in 2018.

H&M moved to a larger location inside the former BHS building on Lord Street in November 2018, after months of anticipation and waiting.

One of Liverpool’s most well-known retailers is relocating to a massive new flagship store.

After more than three years of being vacant, signs have been placed in the unit announcing the entrance of a new venue.

Signs with logos for American brands including Mike and Ike, Pop Tarts, and others, as well as the company name ‘American Candy,’ are displayed in the store’s window.

The site appears to be under construction from the window.

The exact date of the opening has yet to be disclosed. More details will be available soon.