In Liverpool, 53 new safe places will help victims of hate crimes.

As part of new attempts to combat hate crime in Liverpool, 53 locations have been designated as “safe zones.”

The ‘You’re Safe Here’ mark, created by the LCR Pride Foundation in response to a string of hate crimes against the LGBT+ community, assures that venue employees will know what to do if someone is a victim of a crime or is vulnerable and requires assistance.

After receiving special training from LCR Pride Foundation in collaboration with Police and Crime Commissioner Emily Spurrell, Merseyside Police, Stop Hate UK, Liverpool Nightlife CIC, and other city partners, the first wave of accredited venues will display You’re Safe Here signage in their windows.

Women in a city centre bar ‘requested for Angela’ from a Liverpool doorman.

Recognizing hate crimes and incidents relating to gender and sexuality, race, disability, and more, as well as supporting victims and reporting hate crimes, as well as awareness of sexual violence, unsafe drinking, grooming, and student safety, a variety of bars, cafes, and hotels in Liverpool are now well-equipped with knowledge of how to respond to a wide range of scenarios.

92 Degrees Coffee on Hardman Street, Coyote Ugly on Bold Street, and a slew of others are on the first list of qualifying locations.

One of the newly-trained locations is Liverpool Gin Distillery on Castle Street, according to Rebecca Haycox, general manager “Our staff places a premium on the safety of those who attend our venues, especially in light of recent occurrences.

“The You’re Safe Here training has been really beneficial and has empowered our team to know what to do when someone requires assistance, which will be especially important as we approach the hectic holiday season.” Liverpool is a pleasant, inviting city, and we are delighted that our staff has been able to contribute to making it a safer place through this training.” The You’re Safe Here campaign will continue, according to organizers, in order to make Liverpool a safer city for everyone.

Andi Herring, chief executive officer and co-founder of the LCR Pride Foundation, stated of the first wave of training sessions, "The first response to the training scheme has been outstanding and clearly represents the dedication of venues across the city region to."

