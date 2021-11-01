In Liverpool, 300 migrants are given a warm welcome.

On Sunday, the Liverpool Afghan Resettlement Group hosted a special welcome lunch in Liverpool for nearly 300 Afghan refugees.

Rozanne McCoy, the event’s organizer, intended to offer the group the warmest Liverpudlian welcome possible by hosting a Halloween supper.

The evening gave the refugees a taste of home by preparing a variety of traditional Afghan delicacies.

Professional chefs Paul Askew and Zainab Nezami prepared the meal, with Erroll Graham assisting.

“I’ve tried to put myself in their shoes,” Rozanne remarked. What would make me feel a little better if I was abruptly displaced in a foreign city and nation due to no fault of my own.”

After being outraged by happenings at Kabul Airport, Rozanne founded the organisation in August.

“I started the group on Facebook in the hopes of attracting roughly 30 people so that we could start a community sponsorship group to help just one Afghan family resettle in Liverpool,” she explained.

“The group now has over 1.3k members, which is incredible.

“At The Kuumba Imani Millennium Centre in Liverpool 8, our first project was a city-wide collection of clothes, shoes, and toiletries.

“It was a huge hit, and I wanted to do even more.”

After she gave items to the organization and Rozanne connected her with Erroll, Zainab offered to cook for the Afghans.

Rozanne asked Chef Paul, who is a member of LARG on Facebook, whether he would like to join part and was delighted when he replied yes.

A GoFundMe campaign was created to aid with the cost of the food.

“We’re incredibly lucky to have Zainab as our senior chef; she’s Afghan and came to Liverpool 20 years ago to flee the Taliban,” Rozanne remarked.

“Topping it off, there was Paul, the UK’s leading and most pioneering chef, who is also an ambassador for Thrive, an organization that supports refugees.”

“It was incredibly moving,” Erroll added. Some of the youngsters and adults were ecstatic to learn that we would be preparing their meals.

“People came up to us thanking us and praising us.”

"They were overjoyed to be able to taste.