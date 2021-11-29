In light of the Omicron outbreak, the CDC is urging all eligible adults to get a COVID booster.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its guideline for COVID-19 boosters on Monday, recommending all adults who are eligible to receive the additional dose.

The decision was made in light of the discovery in Africa earlier this month of the Omicron variation, a possibly more contagious new COVID strain. While it will take time to determine the precise scope of the new strain’s infection rate and vaccination resistance, the CDC has made the suggestion as a strategy to potentially avert serious sickness.

“Today, the CDC is reinforcing its advice on booster doses for anyone aged 18 and up,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said in a statement. “Everyone above the age of 18 should have a booster shot six months after receiving their original Pfizer or Moderna series vaccine or two months after receiving their initial J&J vaccine.” In addition to the booster suggestion, Walensky recommended everyone who is still unvaccinated to get the vaccine “as soon as feasible” and to vaccinate their children who are eligible.

“The recent development of the Omicron variation (B.1.1.529) highlights the necessity of COVID-19 immunization, boosters, and preventative measures,” Walensky added. “Early data from South Africa suggests that the Omicron form is more transmissible than previously thought, prompting scientists in the United States and around the world to investigate vaccination effectiveness in relation to this variant. I highly urge the 47 million adults who have not yet been vaccinated to do so as soon as possible, as well as to vaccinate their children and teenagers, because robust immunity will certainly avert major sickness. I also want to advise folks who are unwell to obtain a COVID-19 test. Increased testing will assist us in promptly identifying Omicron.” Prior to this announcement, the CDC only advised booster doses to people over the age of 50 and those living in long-term care facilities. Adults have been able to get a booster shot if they desire one since October, and this was merely a recommendation.

President Joe Biden announced on Monday that a new COVID-19 strategy for the winter is being developed and will be submitted by Thursday, but that no further lockdowns or shutdowns are planned. This is a condensed version of the information.