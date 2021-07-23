In life-saving surgery, a massive 2.3-pound ovarian tumor was removed from a 16-year-old girl.

After intubation issues on the first try, the girl was rushed to Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in the northeastern Indian state of Assam last week in critical condition, according to Sentinel Assam.

The young lady apparently had breathing troubles on Wednesday morning. While she remained on ventilator support, emergency surgery was conducted.

The huge ovarian tumor was successfully removed after a four-hour urgent surgery.

“After a technically hard maneuver, our senior doctor Karuna Das successfully resuscitated and intubated her. It was highly adherent and had a big fluid mass, making the girl’s daily life extremely difficult, and she needed a life-saving emergency operation,” AMCH’s Dr. Sanjiv Kakati told the Press Trust of India.

Following the surgery, the hospital’s official Twitter account posted a thread explaining the procedure and thanking the health care experts and offices that helped make the operation a success.

“After a very tough surgery, our emergency Gynecology and Anesthesia team successfully removed an ovarian tumor weighing over 30 kg from a 16-year-old girl,” it began.

As the story came to a close, the hospital wished the girl a speedy recovery and reminded the public of an important point. “We wish our little patient a swift recovery as she successfully overcomes [sic]a challenging time,” it read. “An abdominal tumor should never be overlooked.”

The girl’s vital signs are stable, and she is still being monitored.

Each of the three types of cells that make up the ovaries might grow into a different type of tumor. Epithelial cancers arise from the cells that cover the ovary’s outer surface, while germ cell tumors arise from the cells that create the eggs. The cells that hold the ovary together have the potential to become stromal tumors.

Some of these tumors are benign and never spread outside of the ovary. Cancerous or borderline tumors, on the other hand, can spread to other parts of the body and be fatal.

