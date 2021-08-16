In less than two weeks, a man becomes a millionaire after winning the lottery twice.

In the month of July, one South Carolina man struck it rich, winning two large lottery wins in the span of only two weeks.

According to CNN, the unidentified man won his first lottery prize on July 16, winning a whopping $40,000. The ticket, which was purchased at a Murphy Gas Station in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, was purportedly a Mega Millions Quick Pick.

He repeated it again 11 days later, and the results were even greater. On July 27, the man won a staggering $3 million reward after purchasing a lottery ticket from the same service station.

According to a news statement from the South Carolina Education Lottery, the guy frequently “stop by the store to fill up his car and play the Lottery” after shopping at the neighboring Walmart. His good success on July 16 appears to have influenced his decision to purchase the second ticket on July 27.

He informed lottery officials, “I couldn’t believe it.” “When I told my family, they were stunned.”

He said, “I asked the students, ‘What are the chances of this happening?'”

In both situations, the man was only one number away from winning the jackpot, yet he doesn’t appear to be wallowing in regret.

The man had a 1 in 931,001 chance of winning the $40,000 reward, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery. Meanwhile, the chances of winning $3 million are much less, at around 1 in 13 million.

The man wasn’t the only one who benefited from the money. For each win, the Murphy USA station that sold him the tickets paid commissions of $400 and $30,000.

The South Carolina Education Lottery was contacted for more information, but no response was received in time for publication.

Surprisingly, winning the lotto once has no bearing on one’s chances of winning it again. All lotteries are independent of one another, as Harvard statistics expert Dr. Mark Glickman noted to CNBC in 2019.

“If someone has already won the lottery, their chances of winning the lottery a second time are precisely the same as if they had never won the lottery before,” he explained. “Or, to put it another way, having already won the. This is a condensed version of the information.